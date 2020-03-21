Districts gear up to combat Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Mar 20: The Lohit district administration has mobilized all available resources and manpower to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

DC Prince Dhawan, accompanied by DMO, Dr S Chai, on Friday inspected the quarantine centre in Tezu and the five other earmarked isolation centres in Tezu, Sunpura and Wakro circles.

He took stock of the preparedness and the facilities at the quarantine centres and isolation wards.

Flying squads have been placed at all the three check gates along the interstate boundary in Tezu, Sunpura and Wakro to check and screen all passengers coming from outside. Screening is being carried out since 17 March.

The issuance of fresh ILPs, temporary ILPs, provisional ILPs and e-ILPs has been suspended in the district. All the HoDs and paramilitary forces have been directed to conduct awareness workshops on Covid-19.

A meeting involving the HoDs, representatives from the

market committee, the labour union, CBOs, students’ organizations and paramilitary forces, besides GBs was held on 17 March.

An order has been issued, suspending operation of cinema halls, theatres, educational institutions, shopping malls and weekly bazaars till 5 April, and all HoDs have been instructed to avoid meetings, trainings and workshops as much as possible.

The district administration also opened a 24×7 helpline number (6009184288) to receive any calls related to Covid-19 in the district, besides setting up a control room in the mini-secretariat to monitor the activities related to the virus.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Army, the paramilitary forces, the BRO and other central government organizations based in Tawang during a meeting on Friday apprised the administration of the steps being taken by them against Covid-19.

They informed that while personnel who are on leave have been given extension, those who are coming to Tawang are being screened at Guwahati, Khalaktang, Tenga, and at their respective units, and being quarantined in isolation barracks.

The BRO representative informed that local civilians working under the organization are being sensitized to hand hygiene and advised to observe social distancing.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok called for unified efforts to be made by the people and the Army, the paramilitary forces, the BRO and other central government agencies “to prevent any kind of eventuality.”

The DC instructed the ADCs of Jang and Lungla to sensitize the gaon burahs of their respective jurisdictions to home quarantine villagers “who have recently visited any infected state or came in contact with suspected Covid-19 patient.”

The DMO, the medical superintendent, and the IDSP’s district surveillance officer also attended the meeting.

In East Siang, DC Kinny Singh has issued an advisory containing precautionary measures and directives to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The DC has directed the people to refrain from bringing new migrants workers from outside of the state.

While institutions like gyms, beauty parlours, private clubs, salons, spas, studios and libraries are to remain closed till 5 April, all religious leaders have been requested to stop gathering of devotees at religious institutions till 5 April or till further order.

In Changlang district, so far 965 passengers entering Arunachal have been screened at the Namchik check gate.

Kharsang PHC MO, Dr Pokjum Rime, informed that the travel history of every passenger has been enquired into.

“If there is fever, the medical team enquires about symptoms of cough and sees if there is difficulty in breathing too,” he said.

Dr Rime said “although there were no suspected cases strictly as per definition, but to be on safer side, everyone with a travel history to Covid-19 affected states is considered suspect.”

Miao ADC Tage Rumi on Thursday summoned the Tibetan settlement officer to his office and instructed him to check the entry of Tibetans to Miao as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, the Miao and Kharsang administrations have banned the sale of pork, following reports of pigs dying due to fever and similar symptoms.

In Itanagar, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday as part of the country’s fight against the coronavirus, the state BJP Yuva Morcha urged the people of the state to observe the ‘janta curfew’ by staying indoors between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has temporarily suspended all hearings of RTI appeal cases wef 23 March to 5 April.

“However, all urgent cases will be heard, as may be required, and the registry of the commission will make an effort to conduct the hearings through video conferencing/audio conferencing,” an APIC release said. (With inputs from correspondents and DIPROs)