ADS officer Sushant Jha injured in machete attack by drug peddler

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Mar 21: Lower Dibang Valley anti-drug squad (ADS) nodal officer, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, was gravely injured after being attacked with a machete by a drug peddler during a drug bust.

The ADS had arrested two Assam-based drug suppliers, Pobitra Gogoi and Driven Gogoi, from Kangkong in the late hours of Friday, based on input from the villagers of the area that the route was being used to bring in drugs into the district.

As per reports, about 100 grams of suspected brown sugar were seized from the possession of the duo, and they revealed during interrogation that their accomplices were waiting for them at Chapakowa, in Assam. The Sadiya police were reportedly informed, and a trap was set to arrest them.

In a dramatic turn of events, when Jha nabbed one of the accomplices, he was attacked by a masked person with a machete, seriously injuring Jha’s left hand. While fleeing, the miscreants also tried to free Pobitra Gogoi, who had been taken along as bait. However, the police managed to hold on to Gogoi, and also seized their motorcycle from the scene.

Informing about the incident, SP Sanjay Kumar Sain said the injured police officer is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital here.

The SP said this was the second big arrest of drug suppliers from Assam, after last year’s arrest of Gobinda Gogoi, which had drastically brought down the supply of drugs into the district.