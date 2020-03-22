NSCN (K) operative arrested

MANMAO, Mar 21: A joint team of the Changlang police and the 9th Rajputana Rifles arrested an NSCN (K) operative from a jhum field in Phinbiro-I village in an operation it carried out there in the intervening night of 20 and 21 March.

The operative, identified as self-styled sergeant Moshang Thampang, admitted during interrogation that he had come to the Phinbiro-I area in order to carry out extortion, Changlang SP Mihin Gamgo informed.

Rs 10,000 along with extortion notes were seized from Thampang’s possession, the SP said.

A case has been registered at the police station here under relevant sections of the law. (DIPRO)