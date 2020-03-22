CM assures to equip healthcare facilities

Citizens asked to observe ‘janta curfew’

( Covid-19 pandemic )

ITANAGAR, Mar 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday gave assurance that funds would be provided immediately to fully equip the quarantine and isolation facilities identified across the state.

The CM urged the deputy commissioners of all the districts to involve SHGs and institutes in preparing hand sanitizers and protective masks, and requested all DIPROs to ensure “rapid information dissemination to further strengthen the preventive measures.”

To prevent panic buying and hoarding of essential items, the CM urged the district authorities to keep the public in confidence, and asked the food & civil supplies department to ensure availability of all essential items.

He directed all the DCs to “fully involve community apex bodies in preventing any social, religious or cultural gatherings, in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.”

Khandu also urged the citizens to observe the ‘janta curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to encourage social distancing, and directed the districts’ heads not to leave their places of posting.

“Arunachal has no reported case of coronavirus and there is apprehension that it could only come through those entering the state,” the CM said, and called for screening all travellers, including government staffers on leave, and “maintaining record of their travel history.”

Emphasizing on proper coordination between connecting districts in monitoring the status of all Arunachalees entering the state, the CM said, “No tourists or visitors from outside the state is to be allowed in, even if they are in possession of ILPs.”

The CM issued these directions during a video conference with all the DCs, superintendents of police and district medical officers on preventing the outbreak of Covid-19 in the state.

He also assured to meet the request of the districts for procurement of necessary items and equipment for prevention of the coronavirus.

Khandu requested the DCs and the DMOs to “monitor and ensure regular disinfection works in all hospitals and public places like hotels, restaurants, and places of worship.” (CM’s PR Cell)