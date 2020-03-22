Disinfection of vehicles carried out

ITANAGAR, Mar 21: A team comprising District Transport Officer (DTO) C Wangsu, ADO Dolang Akom, MVI Tania Soni and others carried out disinfection of commercial vehicles and passenger buses from Bage Tinali to Ganga market on Saturday.

The capital complex deputy commissioner had earlier issued an order directing the DTO and the APSTS station superintendents of Itanagar and Naharlagun to initiate action to disinfect

all transport stations, passenger buses and commercial vehicles in view of Covid-19.

The Papum Pare administration also carried out disinfection of APSTS buses and other vehicles at the ISBT in Lekhi, and at the quarantine facilities in Yupia and Naharlagun, in collaboration with the health, agriculture, horticulture and disaster management departments.

The disinfection activities were carried out under the guidance of DC Pige Ligu and DMO, Dr Subu Tasso Kampu. (DIPROs)