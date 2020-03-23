Governor observes ‘janta curfew’

ITANAGAR, Mar 22: Along with the rest of the people across the state, Governor BD Mishra also observed the ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday.

The governor cancelled all appointments and engagements for the day and stayed indoors.

Stating that the ‘janta curfew’ would “break the chain of the spread of Covid-19,” Mishra called for full social distancing, avoiding crowded places, and minimizing unnecessary travel to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our state, in unison, must rise to the occasion and have humanitarian and good fellow citizenship approach by avoiding unwanted hoarding of things and continuing the payment to workers engaged in any establishment,” he said.

The governor urged the people to strictly follow the health department’s advisories on Covid-19. He also requested the people coming from outside the state to remain in self-quarantine for the mandatory period of 14 days.

At 5 pm, Mishra and his wife, Neelam Misra, clapped for five minutes, standing at the main entrance of the Raj Bhavan, to thank the people involved in providing essential services.

The governor expressed hope that “because of the dedication and sincere effort of these people, the state will succeed in combating Covid-19.” (Raj Bhavan)