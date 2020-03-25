30 students stuck in Bangalore

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 24: Some 30 students from Arunachal are stuck in Bangalore, Karnataka, following the closure of paid accommodation.

Tenzin Yangkee, a college student, said four students are currently staying with their teachers after their PG houses closed.

They were supposed to fly back on 21 March but their flights were cancelled. They rebooked the tickets but the tickets were cancelled yet again.

Many are stranded because hostels and PG houses have closed down. Many have taken temporary shelter with friends and well-wishers.

Dr Rini Ralte from North East Solidarity said many students from the Northeast are stranded.