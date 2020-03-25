MLAs, others donate for Covid-19 prevention

KHONSA, Mar 24: MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh have donated a month’s salary each, amounting to Rs 3.60 lakhs, to assist the Tirap district administration in preventing Covid-19.

PHED Minister Wangki Lowang has donated two months’ salary for the purpose.

Lowangdong and the paramount chief of Namsang, Sunwang Lowangdong, have also donated Rs 2.5 lakhs each from the Namsang Borduria Fund to the administration.

In Kra Daadi district, Palin MLA Balo Raja has donated a month’s salary, amounting to Rs 1,20,000, to support the efforts to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 in the district.

DMO, Dr Higio Tama, received the amount on Tuesday on behalf of the district administration.

Group donates to Longding admin

In Longding, Pongchau-based Shungkuh Wancho Women Welfare Society (SWWWS) has donated Rs 2 lakhs to the Longding district administration as assistance.

SWWWS chairperson Ngunkhaw Ngandam handed over the amount to Pongchau CO Nyarik Diyum, who received it on behalf of the administration.

Longding DC Chesta Yadav expressed appreciation for the contribution and requested the SWWWS, as well as the district’s students, to cooperate with the administration “in reaching out to all corners of the district with the government’s message and programme in containing the pandemic at its initial stage.”

She also urged youths who are active on social media to disseminate more awareness among the people. (DIPROs)

Our correspondent adds: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Tuesday reviewed the preventive activities against Covid-19 being carried out in Ruksin, in East Siang district.

The MLA, who had earlier donated a month’s salary to the health department in Ruksin, announced an additional amount of Rs 5 lakhs from his local area development fund for Covid-19 prevention activities.

He asked the administration and the health department to procure sufficient masks and sanitizers for public use.

The administrative officials ruled out any crisis of food and essential items during the lockdown period.

Covid-19: DAs, MLAs review dists’ preparedness

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok along with SP B Kamduk and DMO, Dr Wangdi Lama, visited the check gate in Jang and the helipad and the designated quarantine centres here to assess the district’s preparedness against Covid-19.

Advisories with regard to the statewide lockdown are being regularly announced through public address systems and the All India Radio.

Movement of people in the district is sparse, and medical stores and shops supplying essential commodities are open. Students and others arriving from outside the state are being screened.

The administration has set up a ‘district emergency operation centre’ at the DC office here. Its 24×7 helpline number is 03794-222203. The 24×7 Covid-19 helpline number of the district hospital is 03794-223340.

All the gaon burahs and public leaders have been requested to monitor those who are in home quarantine and to inform the respective health centres and administrative officers if any symptom of Covid-19 is observed in those who are in self-quarantine.

Various committees and flying squads have been formed to monitor the activities. Officials of the administration and the IDSP are visiting the self-quarantined persons and tracking tourists who visited Tawang in the last few days.

In Tirap district, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh, along with DC PN Thungon and SP Kardak Riba visited the ‘quarantine home’ at the polytechnic institute in Kheti, and the isolation ward at district hospital in Khonsa.

Through video messages in the local dialects, the MLAs have appealed to the people of their respective constituencies and communities to abide by the government’s instructions on preventing Covid-19, and urged students who have arrived from outside the state to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days.

They have also requested the communities to completely stop social gatherings, rituals, feasts, functions, etc, and asked the administration and the police to ensure that the GBs and the chiefs of villages regulate the quarantining of students and workers who have come from other states. (DIPROs)