Health dept counsels self-quarantine, six samples collected, 4 suspected cases

Covid-19 pandemic

ITANAGAR, Mar 24: The health department has asked all asymptomatic students who have returned to Arunachal to practice physical distancing by way of home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The students have been asked to contact the control room number 104 if they develop symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

“So far six swab samples have been collected, of which three have returned negative results. Three samples from TRIHMS and Pasighat were collected on Tuesday afternoon, and the results are being awaited,” said Health Secretary P Parthiban.

While all the district hospitals have sample collection centres, there is no testing centre in the state. All samples are sent to either the Gauhati Medical College or the RMRC in Dibrugarh, he said.

As per the list made available by the Bureau of Immigration, out of a total of 34 people who travelled to Covid-19 affected countries, 13 are from outside the state. Their details have been shared with the states where they live. The rest, who are in Arunachal, were monitored and have been declared asymptomatic, the health secretary said.

According to the state health surveillance department, there are “4 suspected cases as per definition.”

Three people are in quarantine facilities while 631 have been put under home quarantine, said a press statement from State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa.

Across the state there are 134 isolation facilities, while there are 62 quarantine facilities. The total number of beds in the isolation facilities is 303, and the total capacity of the quarantine facilities is 755.