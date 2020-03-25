TRIHMS receives fresh PPE stocks for on-duty docs, staff

Isolation ward needs to be shifted, funds placed: Libang

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 24: Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Hage Ambing, on Tuesday informed that fresh stocks of personal protection equipment (PPE) for on-duty doctors and staff have arrived at the institute here.

A few days earlier, the on-duty doctors and casualty staffers of the institute had complained that they were not getting adequate PPE. They have been working under much stress as they are extremely vulnerable to getting exposed to the virus and could also become sources of infection to the patients.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Arunachal Times, Health Minister Alo Libang informed that funds have been placed under the National Health Mission for all emergency needs and procurement of sufficient PPE for the state’s doctors and medical staffs.

“The state government is doing all it can to ensure that there is no shortage of funds in the health department,” he said.

Regarding procurement of dedicated equipment, including special ventilators for the Covid-19 isolation ward at TRIHMS, the minister informed that “funds have been released for the purpose, and the process is on.”

The Covid-19 isolation ward at TRIHMS is yet to become functional.

Libang said he has asked the TRIHMS authorities to shift the Covid-19 isolation ward to another location altogether.

“I have inspected the isolation ward, which is on the fourth floor of TRIHMS, and have found that it is located close to other wards on the same floor. It may increase the risk of infection to other vulnerable patients in the hospital; therefore I have proposed shifting of the isolation ward to some other isolated area,” he said.

When asked about the status of preparations against the Covid-19 pandemic in the districts, the minister informed that swab sample collection centres have been established in all the districts and testing kits have also been dispatched there.

“The first batch of testing kits has reached most districts. Initially, we sent only a limited number of those, in view of the fact that only a few swab samples were collected there in the last few days. However, after assessing the status of each district during a meeting on Monday, we found that the number of testing kits is inadequate, and I have therefore asked the government to ensure supply of adequate testing kits to the state at the earliest,” Libang said.