Landlords in various parts of state waive off rent

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 31: More landlords and establishment owners are waiving off a month’s rent for their establishments and apartments.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso had already announced on Monday that he would forgo collecting rent from his tenants. Basar MLA Gokar Basar declared on Tuesday that he is waiving off a month’s rent from his tenants.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Kaso said he is waiving off a month’s rent for his 53 business establishments in view of the lockdown. It will cost him Rs 2 lakhs.

Basar is waiving off a month’s rent for 28 establishments, including a gym, restaurants, a

Sumo taxi counter, and the wholesale dealers’ complex in New Market in Leparada HQ Basar. The MLA has also decided to waive off the rent for the 35 houses that he lets out.

“I have taken this decision for the welfare of my people, especially the business community, as I am also a representative of Basar assembly constituency,” he said.

Basar said he is also ensuring that the traders do not indulge in hoarding and black marketing essential commodities.

It is reported that more landlords in Basar area have followed the MLA’s example and waived off rent. Among them are Basar’s younger brother Gogam Basar, Old Bazaar secretary G Tojo Basar, teacher Kali Basar, Tongu Basar of Chirne village, ex-AS chairperson Tomo Basar, and Yumjum Gibi Basar of Gori village.

Entrepreneur Tadar Babin has waived off a month’s rent for his shops and apartments in Itanagar. It will cost him Rs 1,25,000. Obat Boko in Pasighat, Michi D Chobing in Ziro, Dorjee Pema Khirmey in Bhalukpong, Apong Gyadi Flago and GS Taku in Seppa, and Kipa Akash in Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, have also waived off a month’s rent for their business establishments.

Others who have waived off rent are Ganio Taku and Kalpana Jokhio in Seppa, NIFCS president Pai Dawe, Gede Karlo in Likabali, and Bomge Basar in Basar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the noble gesture of the landlords and the landladies towards their tenants.