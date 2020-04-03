Rations distributed to stranded migrant workers in capital

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 2: The capital complex administration on Thursday distributed ration items to the migrant labourers who are stranded in the state due to the nationwide lockdown.

District Food & Civil Supplies Officer Amit Bengia informed that 1500 such labourers have so far been identified and food items are being provided to them.

He said 5 kgs of rice, 1 kg dal, half litre mustard oil, and a packet of salt are being given to each one of them.

“The construction workers and daily wage earners were facing a lot of difficulties. We are visiting various colonies to provide ration items to them. Despite manpower and resource constraints, we are trying our best to help them,” Bengia said.

Itanagar EAC Dakli Gara, who was part of the distribution team, informed that “volunteers of the NSS, the BJYM and the Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Welfare are assisting the administration in the distribution process.”

He said the state government had received letters from its counterparts in Assam and Kashmir, seeking attention towards the stranded citizens of those states.

“The Assam chief secretary wrote seeking attention for workers from Goalpara who are stranded in the capital complex. We have identified them and have extended help to them. Similarly, the government of Kashmir sought help for the Kashmiri carpet traders, and today we provided ration items to them,” said Gara.

He informed that the process of distribution will continue till all the people in distress get their share of immediate relief from the administration.

Gara informed that the stranded workers were also briefed on the dos and don’ts vis-à-vis Covid-19.

The areas covered included Jollang village, Pagatara, Daying Ering Colony, Adi Basti, P Sector, and others.

Meanwhile, DC Komkar Dulom informed that a committee has been formed under Gara’s chairmanship to identify people in distress, and requested the citizens to inform the committee if they know of any such people. (With DIPRO input)