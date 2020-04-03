Assam to take all patients showing serious Covid-19 symptoms: Libang

ITANAGAR, Apr 2: Health Minister Alo Libang on Thursday said all patients showing serious symptoms of Covid-19 would be taken in by the health officials in Assam. However, they will not take in those whose health is stable.

“We have already had talks with the Assam chief minister, and it would apply to everyone (who tests positive) in the state, not only to those connected with the Nizamuddin event. Some may be taken to Guwahati while others may be shifted to Dibrugarh,” Libang said.

He further informed that medicines and materials for the state were brought by helicopter on Thursday.

“We have also been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all essential materials, such as PPE and ventilators, would be provided soon,” the minister said.

He requested the citizens of Arunachal to observe the remaining two weeks of the lockdown more strictly.

“Avoid social gatherings and maintain social distancing. People in the rural areas are maintaining the lockdown, but it is not as successful in the capital. I have spoken to the DGP to chalk out a mechanism for strict adherence to the lockdown. I request everyone to follow the advisories issued by the health department and the state and central governments,” Libang said.

On the lack of sanitizers and facemasks in the market, he said locally-made PPE are being procured from Pasighat and an order for 1000 PPE has already been placed.

He also gave assurance that no carriers of essential commodities will be stopped from entering the state. The minister said the government is trying to come up with ways to sanitize the goods carriers as and when they arrive.