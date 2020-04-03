Namsai sanitized on war footing

NAMSAI, Apr 2: The entire Namsai town was sanitized on a war footing on Thursday – the day the state recorded its first Covid-19 positive case in neighbouring Lohit district.

The sanitized areas included the market, the designated quarantine centres, offices and colonies.

“With the unfortunate reporting of the first Covid-19 positive case in our state, we are gearing up our resources and preparations and have intensified our efforts. We are aggressively dealing with this dreaded pandemic,” informed DSP S Perme.

He appealed to all to offer wholehearted cooperation and to comply with the lockdown order in order to keep Covid-19 out of Namsai.