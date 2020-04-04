IMA-AP launches ‘tele-health service’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) in collaboration with the health department launched a ‘tele-health service’ on Friday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in the control room at the civil secretariat here, IMA-AP president, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, said the service has been launched as many regular patients are facing problems due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Considering the situation, the IMA Arunachal unit and the health department have launched

the tele-health service, by which patients can avail free consultation from home,” he said.

Dr Tsetim, who was accompanied by Health Secretary P Parthiban, Labour Secretary Vikram Singh Malik and Dr Radhe Natung of the IMA-AP, said the callers/patients have to dial the helpline control room number, 0360-2292774 or 8010340000 for free medical consultation under the scheme.

“Their call will be diverted to the concerned specialists through IVRS,” he said.

“Depending upon the number of calls received, additional lines shall be made operational,” Dr Tsetim said.

He said the service will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

“All doctors, right from medicine to general medical consultation, gynaecology, paediatrics and psychiatry, will be available,” Dr Tsetim informed.

Malik also advised patients to call the numbers provided to avail the tele-health service.

Responding to the query by The Arunachal Times regarding the preparedness of RK Mission Hospital (RKMH), Parthiban informed that “the state government has deployed 18 doctors to the RKMH Itanagar so far, and a few more will be deputed soon, till the crisis is over.”

He added that 15-20 government staffers and nurses have been posted to the hospital, and vehicles have been engaged for transporting patients.

Parthiban also informed that personal protection equipment for the medical staff have arrived at RKMH.

The state government has designated RKMH to deal with regular patients till the Covid-19 crisis is over.