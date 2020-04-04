Curfew clamped in Ruksin subdivision

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, Apr 3: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning movement of people and traffic, has been imposed in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district for 48 hours, with effect from 5 am of 4 April.

The curfew has been imposed to stop the movement of people across the interstate boundary with Assam amid reports of rising Covid-19 positive cases in that state. Ruksin shares boundary with Assam.

Medical and other essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curfew.

“There is imminent threat and danger of spreading the

coronavirus in Ruksin area bordering Assam,” Ruksin ADM Kabit Apang said in his order.

“It appears to me beyond reasonable doubt that it is necessary to prevent such danger for health and safety of the citizens of the subdivision at this crucial time,” the order read.

Apang said he was compelled to clamp the curfew in view of the public disobeying the lockdown order.

The ADM requested Assam’s Jonai subdivision administration to cooperate with the Ruksin administration in enforcing the curfew.