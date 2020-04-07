W/Siang DA procuring local vegetables

AALO, Apr 6: The West Siang district administration has entrusted the agriculture department with the task of collecting local vegetables from Nyiko Bango for sale in the township areas here.

Progressive farmers in villages like Kabu, Darka, Rigo and Kamdi have also expressed readiness to bring vegetables in phases for sale, in order to do away with importing vegetables from Assam.

While a team of doctors headed by DMO, Dr Moli Riba, is continuing disinfection activities at various places, 106 people out of 459 have completed mandatory quarantine. The nodal officer for the ‘quarantine home’, Dorjee Nima, and DEOC Sabbi Yomcha informed that there are sufficient beds in the quarantine home as well as for stranded migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, a number of people have donated in cash and kind to the police and the medical departments in recognition of their relentless services

in the fight against Covid-19 in the district.

The donors include Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak (Rs 50,000), Aalo East MLA Kento Jini (Rs 1,00,000), the ATPWDS (Rs 30,000), minister Tumke Bagra (Rs 20,000), Nyatum Bagra (Rs 20,000), Kenjo Karbak (200 facemasks, 50 pairs of gloves, and sanitizers), Gamde Padu (50 facemasks), Ram Life Insurance (Rs 5000), and senior citizen Karyom Ete (Rs 10,000). (DIPRO)