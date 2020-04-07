ITANAGAR, Apr 6: Governor BD Mishra has surrendered 30 percent of his salary every month for a year to the national exchequer to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
Earlier, on 3 April, he had contributed a month’s salary to the chief minister’s relief fund.
Mishra expressed hope that the nation would overcome the crisis with individual contributions.
Gov surrenders 30% of salary for a year
