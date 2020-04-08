Covid-19+ve patient tests positive again

ITANAGAR, Apr 7: The Covid-19 positive patient who is in isolation at the zonal general hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu has tested positive for a second time, according to the hospital authorities.

Another test sample will be taken from him on 14 April. His family members will also be retested.

The hospital authorities said the patient is asymptomatic and without any physical discomfort. The DMO informed that he is being given psychological counselling by a clinical psychologist.

The person had travelled to Nizamuddin in Delhi and had attended a religious congregation from 14-16 March. The area has since emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus.

Altogether 17 swab samples were collected in the state on Tuesday, taking the total to 179. The results of 19 are awaited, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, the surveillance cell has once again appealed to anyone in Arunachal who attended the religious congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin to immediately contact the health department at 0360-2350407/104.

“It is in the interest of their own and the public’s health,” IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.