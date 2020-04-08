APBS issues advisory on Sangken celebration

ITANAGAR, Apr 7: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha (APBS) has issued an advisory to the Buddhist community under its umbrella to celebrate Sangken festival in a restricted manner.

In a circular it issued on Tuesday, the sangha said “throwing of water or any such thing,” which is commonly done while celebrating Sangken, should be avoided.

It also advised the followers to avoid gathering for Khamsin Thomtra and Poi Sangken.

The ‘descending time’ of the Buddha is 11:34 pm of 13 April (Monday), and the ‘ascending time’ is 3:39 am of 16 April (Thursday).

“Accordingly, Buddhist monks, along with four senior persons, will perform the ritual of bringing the Buddha statue to the Sangken Kyong while strictly following the norm of social distancing,” the APBS said.