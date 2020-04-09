Barricades obstructing highway construction

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 8: The PWD highway department has expressed concern over people blocking highways by setting up barricades and creating obstacles in the ongoing construction work.

The department informed that reports have been received from the highway divisions that temporary barricades have been erected on the highways, particularly in between Pasighat and Aalo.

Officials of the road transport & highways ministry during a video conference on Wednesday instructed the state government to continue the construction work for the national highways in the state while maintaining social distancing.

In this regard, the PWD highway chief engineer has written to the PWD commissioner, requesting him to instruct the deputy commissioners of the districts concerned to remove the temporary barricades in their jurisdictions and allow the contractors to continue the construction work.