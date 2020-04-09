V Cross Club delivering PPE consignments

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 8: The V Cross Club has volunteered to deliver the consignments of personal protection equipment (PPE), which include sanitizers, N95 masks and surgical masks, to various district administrations.

Members of the club – Lhakpa Tsering, Lori Mugli, Jaong Singpho, Nabam Tado, Parkom Koyo and Lokam Anand – left the state capital with the first consignments of PPE for Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng, West Kameng, Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

On Wednesday, they delivered the consignments to Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng, West Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the club for its yeoman service.

“Thanks to all those young & energetic members of V Cross Arunachal. Looking forward for such more transportation during monsoon. #TogetherWeFightCorona,” the CM tweeted.

Union MoS (Independent) for DoNER, Dr Jitendra Singh, also lauded the team for delivering the consignments to far-flung districts of Arunachal. “V-Cross Club of #Arunachal made deliveries to far flung districts of state carrying essential materials to fight #COVID19. Kudos to all these young & energetic volunteers,” he tweeted.