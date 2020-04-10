PW Sona’s mortal remains laid to rest

MECHUKA, Apr 9: The mortal remains of former minister Pasang Wangchuk Sona were laid to rest in Singbir village near here in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday.

Relatives, friends and well-wishers thronged his Mechuka residence in the morning to pay their last respects to the departed soul

before his mortal remains were taken to Singbir.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, the eldest son of late Sona, on behalf of his family members expressed gratitude to all the well-wishers, friends and relatives for their support and for the love they bestowed upon the family during its grief. (Speaker’s PR Cell)