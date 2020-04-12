Swab samples of people who came in contact with Covid-19+ve patient collected

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 11: The Lohit medical department collected 18 more swab samples on Saturday from people who had close contact with the first Covid-19 positive patient.

“The patient had defied quarantine and visited a place of worship where he came in contact with fellow worshippers after his return from Delhi,” said DMO, Dr S Chai Pul.

Meanwhile, the 12-member team of medical personnel who attended to the Covid-19 patient for the last 10 days has finished its shift and has started their 14-day quarantine at a facility.

The patient is asymptomatic and is reported to be without any physical discomfort. He is being given regular counselling.

All his family members have tested negative for the virus, and more tests will be carried out to rule out any infection. They continue to stay in a quarantine facility.

The patient tested positive for the second time also, but with a lesser viral load, according to Dr Pul.

He will be tested again on 14 April.

On Saturday, Lohit DC Prince Dhawan and the DMO met the gaon burahs and residents of Medo to inform them about the containment measures.

The health department has reported that so far no further positive cases have been reported in the state. It advised the people of the state not to reveal on social media the names or identities of those who are affected and are under quarantine.

It also urged the people not to target healthcare and sanitation workers or the police, “as they are there to help the citizens,” and not to label any community or area vis-à-vis the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang, the chief secretary, the health secretary, and other health officials on Saturday participated in the video conference on Covid-19 which was convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the post-lockdown strategy.