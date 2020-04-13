DGP appeals to people to follow lockdown guidelines

ITANAGAR, Apr 12: DGP RP Upadhyaya has appealed to the people to follow the lockdown order.

Speaking to media persons at the Banderdewa check gate on Sunday, the DGP said, “Our police forces are making a lot of effort to enforce the lockdown. However, if the people cooperate, our job becomes much easier.”

The DGP visited various parts of the capital complex, where interacted with the police officials engaged in Covid-19 duties.

Upadhyaya informed that the police officials on duty are also taking precautions to keep themselves safe while performing their jobs.

He said the police have used various tactics to enforce the lockdown.

“Across the state, the majority of people have cooperated. At the village level, people are proactive and have worked out their quarantine measures. But there are some people who do not follow. We have counselled such people, and in some instances even booked them under the law to enforce the lockdown,” the DGP said.

He appealed to the people to understand the gravity of the situation and strictly stay at home.