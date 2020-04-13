DC warns of action against movement across check gates

ITANAGAR, Apr 12: Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom has said strong action will be initiated against those who violate the order to seal the check gates.

The DC visited the Hollongi check gate on Sunday after allegation of police officials in uniform crossing over to the Assam side to buy vegetable and meat surfaced on social media.

“We have issued the order for sealing all the check gates within the capital complex region. This means no one should cross the gate even on foot. But we have got report that even after the order was issued, people were seen criss-crossing the check gates in Hollongi and Banderdewa. This will not be tolerated,” Dulom said.

Capital SP Tumme Amo also said such activity would invite disciplinary action.

“The police should not misuse their uniform. We have passed strict instructions to the officers in charge of the Hollongi and Banderdewa check gates to allow only those police officials who have been assigned duty to cross the check gates,” he said.

The SP further informed that movement of people will not be allowed at the check gates.

ADM Talo Potom also visited the Banderdewa check gate and issued strict instruction not to allow movement of vehicles or people at the check gates.