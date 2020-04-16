NES contributes more than Rs 19 lakhs to support fight against Covid – 19

ITANAGAR, Apr 15: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has contributed a total of Rs 19,32,825 to 10 deputy commissioners to support their fight against Covid – 19 in their respective districts.

The NES contributed to the relief funds of the DCs of West Kameng (Rs 2.20 lakh), East Kameng (Rs 1.40 lakh), Pakke-Kessang (Rs 3.35 lakh) Capital Complex (Rs 2.20 lakh), Papum Pare (Rs 2 lakh), Lower Subansiri (Rs 2.23 lakh), Kra-Daadi (Rs 1,87,714), Kurung Kumey (Rs 1.36 lakh), Kamle (Rs 1,51,111 ) and Upper Subansiri (Rs 1.20 lakh), totaling to Rs 19,32,825, NES president

Bengia Tolum informed in a release.

The NES has also decided to sensitize the people residing in adjoining Nyishi villages of Assam-Arunachal boundary in Kamle, Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang districts about dos and don’ts to prevent Covid- 19. It will also launch sanitization drives in the border villages from 16 April, which will be carried out by the respective district and block level units of the NES under the supervision of the central executive body.

Tolum informed that the coordination committees, which was constituted at district and block levels to coordinate and support the district administrations, police, medical and para medical teams in combating Covid-19 during the first phase of the lockdown, will continue during the 14 days extended period of the nationwide lockdown.

“We urge them to take special care of the people of the adjoining villages of Assam-Arunachal boundaries in Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and Kamle and sensitize them about the new virus,” said Tolum.

Welcoming the extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May, the NES president exuded confidence that the next 14 days lockdown would also receive similar positive response from all concerned.