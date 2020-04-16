DC lifts temporary suspension order to import fresh vegetables

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 15: Itanagar-Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has on Wednesday, lifted the temporary suspension order to import fresh vegetables, which was earlier issued on 3 April last.

The decision has brought some relief to the denizens of the twin capital. On Wednesday, a batch of fresh vegetables which reached the market at Naharlagun quickly vanished from the shops as people hurried to purchase it within a few hours of its arrival. Earlier, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, fresh vegetables, meat and fish have completely disappeared from the markets for weeks.

The order issued by the DC, however, prohibited import of any vegetable, meat, poultry products and fish from Covid-19 red zone areas of any neighbouring states.

The DC further informed that though, all the meat, poultry products, mithun, mutton and pork selling shops in the Itanagar-Capital Region shall function normally they have to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SoP) of Covid-19 by maintaining social distancing, personal hygiene, use of sanitizer and mandatory use of mask at the time of sale.

It was also informed that all efforts will be made to sell these items in the sectors and not in the main markets in order to avoid overcrowding. Shopkeepers have also been directed to ensure that social distancing is strictly maintained by the customers.

Strict directions have also been given to officers in charges of PS Banderdewa and Hollongi check gates to get all inbound vehicles carrying fresh vegetables, meat, poultry products and fish sanitized at the check gates before entry.

Superintendent of police, Itanagar, ADM-cum-CEO, all magistrates-cum-incident commanders and APMC member secretary have been asked to ensure that the SoPs of Covid-19 is strictly adhered to by all concerned.

Moreover, the DC informed that those shops which fail to comply with the SoPs of Covid-19 will be closed.