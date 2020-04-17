Create awareness on home ministry’s guidelines: Mittal

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 16: Union Information & Broadcasting Secretary Ravi Mittal on Thursday urged the information & public relations (IPR) directorates of all the states and union territories to create awareness about the guidelines on the lockdown norms issued by the home affairs ministry “through all available means.”

During a videoconference with representatives of the IPR directorates, the secretary also asked the officers to popularize the Arogya Setu app, “so that all the stakeholders take benefit out of the app to effectively fight Covid-19.”

He asked the officers to create awareness on social distancing, using sanitizers, facemasks, etc, and adhering to basic personal hygiene practices.

Mittal told the directorates to “create at least 50 crore Arogya Setu app users in the country.”

Participating in the discussion, Arunachal IPR Director, Obang Tayeng, apprised the secretary of the steps initiated by the state government to fight Covid-19.

“The guidelines issued by the home ministry have been disseminated to the people through different means,” he said.

Speaking on the reports on social media that a driver of a certain community had been assaulted in Arunachal, Tayeng said it was an “isolated incident sans any communal angle to it,” and added that the complaint was found to be fake.

He also dwelt on the measures being taken by the DIPR and the state government to combat Covid-19. (DIPR)