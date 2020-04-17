SBI says beneficiaries being paid

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 16: The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that customers who have accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and the PM Kisan Yojana are being paid as per the recent decision of the union finance ministry.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the SBI’s Itanagar Region FIBC Manager, Niklesh Kumar Mishra, claimed that till now 1,41,522 PMJDY beneficiaries have been paid money amounting to Rs 7,07,61000 by the SBI.

“In total, there are 1,41,593 accounts under the PMJDY, but 71 accounts are closed and the customers are not traceable. There are 63 SBI branches across the state, and 294 customer service points. Through them we are providing money to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Mishra said money under the PM Kisan Yojana is also being paid to the beneficiaries in the state. He added that the bank is reaching out to the PMJDY beneficiaries who cannot visit the branch offices due to the lockdown, and is delivering the service at their homes.

The bank also informed that all its ATMs in the capital complex are being replenished regularly.

“There are 59 ATMs of the SBI in Itanagar, Naharlagun and Doimukh. Cash is available in all these ATMs. Also, 12 CDM machines are operating, so that people can deposit money,” Mishra said.

He informed that the ATMs are sanitized regularly and customers are advised to maintain physical distance.

“The banks are functioning as per the guidelines issued by the health department, and the customers are also extending support,” Mishra said.