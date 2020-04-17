Capital DA to launch ‘video complaint campaign’ against price hike

ITANAGAR, Apr 16: The capital district administration has said it will launch a ‘video complaint campaign’ by which people who come across instances of price hike may upload the videos of such instances to the inbox of the administration’s Facebook page.

“The identity of the complainant would be kept confidential,” the administration said.

The decision was made during a meeting convened by DC Komkar Dulom with representatives of NGOs and volunteers on Thursday to discuss modalities to identify people in need of ration and to ensure that ration items reach every individual in need.

It was also decided that the administration would work in collaboration with the volunteers to increase its reach to the needy people.

The DC lauded the volunteers for their untiring services in this time of crisis, and expressed hope that with the collaboration, the administration would be able to serve and reach out to more people.

It was also decided to launch a helpline for the students from other districts who are stranded in the capital complex because of the lockdown.

The meeting was attended by EAC (Welfare) Dakli Gara, AMDO T Ekke, APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Malling, Tadu Lampung and Habung Aape of Humanity First, Kamte Ringu and Lohit Borah of the Himalayan Watchdog, Yukar Lania of Magic Club, Bage Kamsi of Wake up Arunachal Volunteers, and BJYM worker Kipa Mangal. (DIPRO)