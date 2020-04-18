State using drones for surveillance

ITANAGAR, Apr 17: The state police have started using drones in several districts for surveillance, in order to keep a check on movement of people amid the nationwide lockdown, officials said on Friday.

The state police are using drones to monitor the movement of people in East Kameng, West Kameng and East Siang districts, they said.

“Arunachal Police is using drones to monitor the lockdown implementation. Use of technology as force multiplier to serve the public better. Photos from Seppa, Bomdila and Pasighat,” DGP RP Upadhyaya tweeted, sharing images of Pasighat town in East Siang district.

“We have started surveillance using drones during lockdown to monitor movement of people and vehicles in Pasighat town,” he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the efforts of the state police to strictly implement the lockdown.

“Excellent initiative by @DgpPradesh & Team. #IndiaFightsCorona # TogetherWeCan #StayHomeStaySafe,” Khandu tweeted.

Arunachal has so far seen one Covid-19 positive case.

The patient, a resident of Lohit district, was discharged from the Tezu zonal general hospital earlier in the day after being declared cured.

A total of 9,021 people are under home quarantine in the state at present, while 184 people are in isolation facilities, health department officials said. (PTI)