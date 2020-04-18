Wearing facemasks made mandatory

ITANAGAR, Apr 17: Wearing facemasks while stepping outside homes has been made mandatory for all in Arunachal, with immediate effect.

The order was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar under the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (Prevention of Covid-19) Regulation, 2020.

Anybody found violating the order will face action as per the law/regulation, it said.

“All persons shall cover their mouth with any available form of mask while coming out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any piece of cloth of at least two layers can also be used for the purpose,” the order said.

All administrative officers, such as DCs, ADCs, EACs, COs and BDOs, along with the police (inspectors and above ranks) and officers of various departments have been authorized to ensure the use of (any form of) facemask and prevention of crowding.

The order advised the public to dispose of single-use masks and disinfect reusable masks according to the procedure prescribed by the health department, and said a face cover or mask used by any individual should not be shared with anyone else.