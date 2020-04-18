E/Siang DA provides food to 2142, launches YouTube channel

PASIGHAT, Apr 17: The East Siang district administration has till date provided food to 2142 stranded persons and accommodated 28 migrant labourers at the relief camp here.

As part of the administration’s initiative, the PHED on Friday installed ‘auto hand-washing stations’ at the Ruksin and 2 Mile check gates. It proposes to install such stations at all the places that are likely to witness crowding, such as the SBI’s branch here, the Covid-19 hospital (AYUSH), BPGH, and the Raneghat check gate, by Saturday.

The health department has set up sample collection kiosks at the Covid-19 hospital here, and in Ruksin.

Meanwhile, DC Kinny Singh on Friday launched an official YouTube channel, titled ‘beating corona blues#eastsiang’, “as a medium to spread awareness on the fight against Covid-19 and to share experts’ views on mental health, recipes, health and hygiene, indoor competitions, family entertainment, news updates, etc.”

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh were also present at the launch.

The DC called for “resolve and restraint to observe the lockdown in letter and spirit,” and commended the district’s citizens for maintaining physical distancing to check the spread of the coronavirus. (DIPRO)