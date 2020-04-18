Essential commodities flown to Vijaynagar

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Apr 17: An air sortie to dispatch rice and other essential commodities was made to Vijaynagar, one of the remotest circles of Changlang district, on Friday. A second sortie had to be cancelled owing to bad weather.

Meanwhile, the ‘corona control team’ led by EAC Apollo James Lungphi visited the Makantong check gate, and decided to shift the screening team deployed at the check gate

to a new site, where the possibility of people entering the state is high.

A location between Makantong and Balinong was earmarked, which will be manned by police and medical teams for effective screening of travellers.