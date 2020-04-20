Capital DA continues distribution, sets up helpline for stranded people

ITANAGAR, Apr 19: Continuing with distribution of essential ration commodities, the capital district administration on Sunday provided ration items to migrant labourers in Doni Colony, stranded students in Niti Vihar area, stranded and needy people near 6 Kilo in Itanagar, and at Puroik Colony, Dokum Colony and G Extension in Naharlagun.

Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that a team of officers from the administration, led by EAC Dakli Gara and CO Laxmi Dodum, is engaged in the distribution process since day one.

With the launch of the dedicated helpline numbers for students and those in need of help, distress calls are being received every day, and the DA is trying to reach out to each one of them as early as possible.

The DC also informed that volunteers from Magic Club, Humanity First, and WAVE

are helping with the distribution process.

The administration has requested all those in need of help to call the following numbers.

Students: 93668 56388 and 76420 37395, and needy/stranded people: 93662 66577 and 87947 04705. (DIPRO)