NERIST alumni extend help to stranded students

IMPHAL, Apr 19: The Manipur chapter of the NERIST Alumni Association (NAA) on Sunday provided grocery items and refilled LPG cylinders to stranded students from Arunachal in Manipur.

Seven alumni, led by the NAA’s Manipur chapter president N Somarendro Singh, distributed the essential items to 20 students studying at Saina Institute of Medical Sciences, DM College, Manipur University, Pandit Deen Dayal Institute of Agricultural Sciences, and

the Theological College, Ukhrul, informed Dr Aheibam Dinamani Singh, associate professor at NIT, Manipur.

The assistance was arranged with generous contributions made by the NERIST alumni of Manipur, keeping in view the problem being faced by the students due to the prevailing situation.

“The philanthropic gesture is made by the NAA as a giving-back to a state from where they have gained professional knowledge,” said Dr Singh, who is also the NAA’s Manipur chapter’s joint secretary.