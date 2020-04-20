GoAP urged to recognize Lohit DA, medical team for treating Covid-19 patient

TEZU, Apr 19: The Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi [CALSOM] has appealed to the chief minister to recognize the officials and the medical team of the zonal general hospital here for their efforts in treating the state’s first and lone Covid-19 patient.

“The Lohit district administration and the health department had worked in tandem to facilitate the successful treatment of the patient amidst a situation of panic and apprehension throughout the state. The district medical officer, medical superintendent, the district surveillance officer and the team of doctors, nurses and other supporting staff deserve appreciation and praise from all for their display of utmost dedication and professionalism towards their duty by defying all odds and resentment from all corners,” the CALSOM said in a representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

It said that the people of the state are elated and heaved a great sigh of relief after getting the news of the patient’s recovery and his discharge.

The CALSOM and other social organizations of the district appealed to the chief minister to acknowledge the commendable work of the entire medical team entrusted with the responsibility of attending to the patient and felicitate/award them in recognition of their exemplary performance of duty.