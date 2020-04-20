Fisheries dept supplying fresh local fish

YUPIA, Apr 19: The fisheries department in Papum Pare district is collaborating with progressive fish farmers to supply fresh local fishes to the residents of the capital region during the lockdown.

On Monday, the department sold .9 tons of fresh local fish in Naharlagun, with help from progressive farmers Tana Sumpi from Sonajuli and Chera Kuli from Balijan village.

District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) Kipa Taja informed that, as of now, farmers have sufficient stocks of fish and are looking forward to supplying more than one ton of fresh fish to Itanagar area next Monday.

He informed that after Itanagar, local fish will be supplied to Doimukh and Nirjuli.

“The sales proceedings are done by strictly following social distancing and personal hygiene as per the Covid-19 SOP,” he said.

“The fisheries department is getting very good response from progressive farmers as they are getting an opportunity to directly sell their produce and earn good income, besides helping

the people in fulfilling their need for protein source in these trying times,” the DFDO said.

He said the department is contemplating continuing supplying fish at least once a week in case the lockdown continues. However, he said, “lack of good-structured cold storage may be a hindrance in maintaining sufficient stock of fresh fishes from the local farmers.” (DIPRO)