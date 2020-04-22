Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Apr 21: The Changlang district anti-drug squad arrested three drug peddlers from near Rangrinkan village here on Tuesday.

The trio, all of them residents of Margherita in Assam, has been identified as Jit Bahadur Sonar (37), Suman Deb (32), and Ranjan Das (32).

The squad recovered approximately 10.47 gms of suspected contraband drug and a mobile phone from the possession of Sonar, approximately 8.71 grams of suspected drug from Deb, and

approximately 6.07 grams of suspected drug from Das.

The squad also seized a motorcycle used by the trio.

Earlier, based on information provided by a drug addict who had been arrested last week, the squad, led by Inspectors CA Namchoom and N Angu, laid a trap along the Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary, near Rangrinkan village, and asked the arrested drug addict to make a phone call to his supplier based in Margherita.

Responding to the call, Sonar appeared immediately with the narcotic substance and fell straight into the police net. His associates, Deb and Das, were similarly enticed into the trap, and were apprehended when they arrived on a motorcycle.

The entire operation was carried out under the close supervision of Changlang SP Mihin Gambo.

With the arrest of the three peddlers, the attempt of the drug mafia in Margherita to establish a chain of drug supply to Changlang town through the Margherita-Changlang route during the nationwide lockdown has been busted.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio at the police station here.