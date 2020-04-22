Church donates vegetables to DA

LONGDING, Apr 21: Members of the Pumao Baptist church donated a large quantity of organic vegetables to the Longding district administration on Monday.

The church members, led by pastor Bolai Wangsu, Akhu Wangpan, former panchayat leader Banpo Wangpan and GB Nokwan Wangpan, handed over the vegetables to DC Cheshta Yadav.

“We know the hardship the officers and officials of Longding are facing in terms of vegetables due to the lockdown, so the villagers have decided to donate some vegetables during this time of crisis,” the donors said.

Expressing appreciation for the gesture, the DC urged others in the district to draw inspiration from the villagers of Pumao and grow organic vegetables.

She said specific areas would be identified for selling organic vegetables in Longding, if the villagers are interested.

“We will not only identify a place for them but will also provide vehicles to the villagers if they wish to bring the organic vegetables for sale in bulks,” she said. (DIPRO)