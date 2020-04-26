Govt partially relaxes restrictions

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 25: The state government has partially relaxed the restriction on movement and other activities within Itanagar.

A notification issued by the chief secretary on Friday stated that all the shops in the residential areas/sectors may start functioning normally. However, the malls selling single- or multi-brand items, the main markets, and shops along NH 415 will continue to be closed, except those that are exempted.

The order also restricts sale of paan, gutkha and alcohol in any of the sector shops. Bookstalls and electrical goods shops selling fans will be allowed to open.

The order also stated that all shops under the Itanagar capital region will be allowed to function normally.

The shops will, however, have to work with only 50 percent staff strength and maintain the standard operating procedures of physical distancing, wearing facemasks, etc, and prohibit spitting in public places.

The state control room in-charge, Vikram Singh Malik, informed that more than 3000 e-passes have been issued to different people. It is learnt that more than 120 passes have been issued by the district administration.

Sources in the administration, however, said that most of the passes were issued to people on medical grounds, and that some were issued on account of other emergency cases.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that from Monday onwards, transit permits would be issued to the stranded employees, farmers and students to move out from the districts without touching Assam.

Official sources said all district administrations have been informed about the relaxation on the movement of people.