Gov compliments people for observing lockdown

ITANAGAR, Apr 26: Governor BD Mishra on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude and complimented the citizens of the state for “the very successful lockdown and observance of all precautions in Arunachal Pradesh in the fight against Covid-19,” and urged the people to continue observing the lockdown measures till they are mandated by the government.

“I am sharing with you with a great sense of satisfaction that our great nation and all its citizens are very well fighting this most difficult battle in recent human history. In addition, we are also providing support to other countries at regional as well as global level,” he said.

Expressing happiness that Arunachal is so far completely free from coronavirus infection, Mishra said, “My government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken all measures to keep the state free from this virus.”

While Tomo Riba Institute of Health Medical & Sciences has been designated as ‘Covid-19 hospital’, preparations by way of purchase of ventilators, PPE, quarantine facilities, etc, have been made to meet any contingency, he said.

The governor also said that the government has sufficient stocks of ration and essential supplies.

Highlighting the measures taken by the state government, such as providing rations to stranded and needy people in the state and assistance to the Arunachalees stranded outside the state, Mishra commended those on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 in the state for working round the clock to provide help to the people in need and in medical emergency.

He also urged the people to follow the four points enumerated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus.

“First, people should not take the threat of coronavirus disease lightly and observe all necessary precautions against it; secondly, social distancing of 6 feet is a must for safety against coronavirus infection; third, no citizen should spit in open; and fourth, fight against coronavirus in India is people-driven,” Mishra said.

He also appealed to the people to download the Arogya Setu app for their safety and security. (Raj Bhavan)