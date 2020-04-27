Stranded people from Tali reach home

ITANAGAR, Apr 26: A total of 573 residents of the Tali assembly constituency in Kra Daadi district, who were stranded in the capital region due to the Covid-19 lockdown, have reached their destinations after obtaining e-passes for inter-district travel from the authorities.

This information was provided by the ‘management committee for inter-district movement for Tali assembly constituency’, constituted by the Tali ADC to oversee the movement

of the people concerned. The lockdown and physical distancing protocols were strictly followed during the process.

The committee expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Tali MLA Jikke Tako, Kra Daadi DC Solong Miji, and Tali ADC Kipa Raja for ensuring that the stranded people were taken care of and aided in reaching their homes safely.

Meanwhile, the DC on Sunday handed over to the All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union a cash relief package of Rs 5.49 lakhs for students of the district who are stranded in other states of the country.

The union, which has been entrusted with the task of transferring the relief amounts directly to the stranded students’ bank accounts, expressed gratitude to the administration.

The DC meanwhile advised the stranded students to not panic but strictly follow the lockdown and physical distancing norms.