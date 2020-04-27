Landlords in Daporijo waive off rent

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 26: Several landlords here in Upper Subansiri district have waived off a month’s rent from altogether 103 tenants, considering the hardship the tenants are facing due to the lockdown.

Under the initiative of the All New Market Welfare Association (ANMWA), owners of 18 shopping and residential complexes have waived off a month’s rent from daily wage earners and small businessmen from other states such as Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The establishments that waived off rent are Bero Gamlin, Rama Makcha, Lidu Lije, Domar shopping, Leriak, Kadu, Doyom, Marde, Gongo, Kulo, Tai Doyom, Rallen, Dagiam, Rilo, Kena, Tassar, Marpi Doyom, and Guha complexes.

ANMWA secretary Tamin Guha expressed gratitude to the landlords for their generous act, and appealed to other landlords also to waive off rent from their tenants for at least a month.