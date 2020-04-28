BRO workers’ union seeks cash relief from govt

ITANAGAR, Apr 27: The BRO Labourers Union, North East Region has appealed to the chief minister to treat the Border Roads Organization (BRO) labourers registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) at par with other unorganized workers registered with the board and provide cash relief/financial assistance to them.

Expressing appreciation for the government for providing cash relief to the unorganized workers registered under the APB&OCWWB, the union in a representation to the CM on Monday stated that the BRO workers registered with the board are treated as unorganized workers “as the casual paid labourers (CPL) under the GREF (BRO) are not covered by the definition of ‘workmen’ under the Industrial Disputes Act as the CPLs are not engaged against regular vacancies.”

It said the BRO workers are engaged for 179 days “with one day break, and as per the availability of sanctioned job.

“They are discharged at any time when the sanctioned jobs are completed, and if there is no additional sanctioned project. Hence, treating BRO labourers as organized and government workers will deprive the workers registered under the workers’ welfare board from the financial assistance,” the representation stated.

It also said that the BRO contributes 1 percent cess towards the APB&OCWWB.