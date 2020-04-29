Automatic sanitization tunnel installed in Hollongi

HOLLONGI, Apr 28: An automatic mechanized sanitization tunnel has been installed here to sanitize vehicles and people entering the state.

The tunnel has been set up 50 metres ahead of the regular police check gate, so as to ensure proper sanitization.

EAC Mudo Tamo informed that the tunnel has been installed by the PHE department in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration.

“Staffers of the PHED will operate the automatic mechanized sanitization tunnel. The medicines used in it are being provided by the disaster management and the health departments,” he said.

Tamo also informed that the NDRF along with the fire and emergency service is assisting the administration in sanitizing the Hollongi check gate.

Papum Pare SP Jimmy Cheram, who along with the DMO, the IDSP DSO, the Balijan EAC, and departmental

engineers, including the EE, witnessed the trial run of the tunnel on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction over its functioning and expressed hope that it would help in properly sanitizing inbound vehicles.

The PHED has also installed a hands-free hand-washing facility at the check gate. (With DIPRO input)