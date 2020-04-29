Felix inspects quarantine centre at PTC

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, Apr 28: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday visited the police training centre (PTC) here, where a quarantine centre, capable of housing 800 people, is being set up.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the facility, the home minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of work.

“The arrangement is good, but there are some gaps, which will be filled within the next few days,” Felix said.

He appealed to the people, particularly students, who would be returning to the state, to follow the quarantine measures.

“If you love your family and friends, stay at the quarantine centre and support the efforts of the government,” he said.

The home minister commended the health department for its preparedness to fight Covid-19.

“The lockdown period has given time to the government to prepare, and the health department has done an especially good job. I believe we are prepared enough to deal with any eventuality,” said Felix.

He also appealed to the state’s tribal communities to take the lead in the battle against Covid-19.

“I appeal to every citizen to strictly follow the lockdown and social distancing norms. The tribal people should take moral responsibility and work to protect the state,” he said.

Felix informed that, besides the quarantine centre, counselling desks would be set up at the PTC.

“Also, asymptomatic and symptomatic returnees will be housed separately,” he said.

Felix also made it clear that even those who are returning to the districts will have to follow the quarantine measures.