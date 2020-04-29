DIPROs urged to create more awareness

ITANAGAR, Apr 28: IPR Secretary Himanshu Gupta has urged the district information & public relations officers (DIPRO) to create more awareness on Covid-19, in order to allay fear among the people.

During a videoconference with all the DIPROs of the state on Tuesday, Gupta said, “More need to be done to alleviate the fear psychosis amongst the people.”

Congratulating the officers for the hard work that they have been doing in raising awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he said “poor hygiene has been one of the major deterrents in the fight against Covid-19.”

Gupta exhorted the DIPROs to “popularize any innovative idea that is being used by (their) respective district to fight the pandemic.”

Informing that this year’s ‘Arunachal Rising Campaign (ARC)’ would focus on health and hygiene awareness, he urged the officers to utilize the services of the gram preraks.

“Under the ARC, the preraks have been doing the tedious task of going to interior villages and creating awareness,” the secretary said.

IPR Director Obang Tayeng urged the DIPROs to “keep a strict check against fake news,” and to “clarify all the fake news at the earliest.”

He also asked the officers to popularize the use of the Aarogya Setu app.

The DIPROs apprised the secretary of the activities being carried out by them in their respective districts.