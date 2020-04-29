Observe precautions against Covid-19 diligently: DC

ITANAGAR, Apr 28: Stating that the fight against Covid-19 would be a long one, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom on Tuesday urged the people to observe the precautions against it diligently.

“The battle against Covid-19 is going to be a long-drawn affair, which may last for months, and wearing facemasks, maintaining social distance and personal hygiene are the best weapons to win the battle against Covid-19,” the DC said during a meeting here with stakeholders.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of the virus by staying home, wearing masks, and maintaining physical distance, he said.

The DC informed that a committee would be formed to check the hike in prices of essential commodities and other items.

The committee will also regulate the transportation charges for ferrying vegetables, meat and poultry products from outside the state, he said.

“Strict action will be taken against violators of the regulated prices and those who sell commodities above the maximum retail price,” the DC cautioned.

He advised the people to ask for cash memos after every purchase, saying “it is a social responsibility of every consumer.”

Dulom also asked the shopkeepers to ensure that the customers maintain physical distancing while purchasing commodities.

ADM Talo Potom informed that several traders have been booked for engaging in unfair trade practices, and DFCSO Amit Bengia said the rates of items, especially perishable items, tend to change, “hence, the rates should be regulated every week as per availability.”

ADC Talom Dupak emphasized the need for proper checking at the check gates, “so that uniform price could be set, and those charging exorbitant rates should not be allowed to enter.”

APMC Member Secretary Dolang Akom informed that regular supply of vegetable from Seppa, Sagalee and Yazali/ Yachuli areas is being facilitated to ensure sufficient supply of vegetables in the capital region.

Among others, Capital SP Tumme Amo, representatives of the APCC, the AAPHSVF, the CRO, the AAPPTF and e-commerce services, and HoDs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)